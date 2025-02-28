Kareena Kapoor tells parents-to-be Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra ‘best time is coming soon’; Alia Bhatt sends love

Actor couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram on Friday to announce they will be parents soon. After the news broke, congratulations poured in for them from fans and celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Farhan Akhtar, and Ishaan Khattar. (Also Read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy with adorable picture: 'The greatest gift of our lives coming soon') Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are about to be parents soon.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to be parents soon

In a joint Instagram post, Kiara and Sidharth announced the news and wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives (baby emoji) Coming soon (heart, evil eye, and folded hands emojis).” They also posted a super cute picture of both holding knitted baby booties. As soon as they broke the news, congratulations poured in from fans and celebrities alike.

Alia commented with heart emojis under the post, while Kareena Kapoor wrote, “The best time is coming soon (heart and rainbow emojis) God bless you gorgeous humans.” Ishaan left a sweet comment that read, “Congrats guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey (smile and evil eye emojis).” Rashmika Mandanna commented, “Congratulations you twooo.”

Samantha wrote, “Omg (heart emojis) Congratulations (teary eyed emojis).” Farhan also commented, “Congratulations,” with a smile emoji, as did Sonu Sood with heart emojis. Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations guys (heart emojis).” Maheep Kapoor, Armaan Malik, Jacqueline Fernandez, and several others sent love to the couple.

Fans get nostalgic about SOTY

Fans on social media were thrilled to hear that Kiara and Sidharth will be parents soon. One Reddit user reacted to the news and wrote, “omg all 3 students are parents now,” referring to Sidharth and his Student of the Year co-stars Alia and Varun Dhawan. Another wrote, “The students have all grown up to be parents now i feel so old.”

A Redditor commented, “Wow!!!! My favourite student is having a baby. That’s gunna be one beautiful kid!!” Another pointed out, “HAPPY FOR KIARA man. Ps. - LOLS LOLZ to Farhan akhtar who claimed he will start shooting don3 in August September.” On Instagram too numerous fans called it the ‘best news’ wishing them a ‘happy and gorgeous’ baby.

Kiara and Sidharth met on the sets of their 2021 film, Shershaah, and married in 2023 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.