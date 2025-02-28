Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Peelings from Pushpa 2 takes over NBA halftime show. Watch

Much like the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule dreamed of, the film seems to be going global in its own way. The song Peelings from the Sukumar film starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna was performed at the NBA half-time show in the US on Wednesday, and a video of it is now doing rounds on social media. (Also Read: Government school teacher claims students are ‘worse’ now due to Allu Arjun's Pushpa films: ‘They talk vulgarly’) Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's Peelings was performed by cheerleaders at an NBA game.

Peelings at NBA halftime

A fan of Arjun posted a clip of the halftime show on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Tribute to Icon star @alluarjun & #Pushpa2 at Houston Rockets Vs Milwaukee Bucks game half time stage at @NBA. A proud moment showcasing Indian cinema and culture on a global platform.” The video shows dancers dressed in blue and gold performing to the hit number composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The dancers even ended the performance with Pushpa Raj’s tagline ‘thaggede le’.

This is not the first time a Telugu song has been performed during the NBA halftime shows, though. Kurchi Madathapetti from Trivikram Srinivas’ Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela-starrer Guntur Kaaram was performed in April last year. The song, which was also a hit, was composed by Thaman S.

Recent work

Pushpa 2: The Rule, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Jagapathi Babu, was released in theatres in December last year and collected over ₹1871 crore gross worldwide. It was the highest-grossing film in India. A sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, the film ended on a cliffhanger, setting things up for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

While Arjun has yet to announce his upcoming films, he has said yes to films by Triikram Srinivas and Koratala Siva. Rashmika was most recently seen in Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal which was released in theatres on February 14. The film has crossed ₹558 crore gross worldwide, according to Sacnilk. She will also soon be seen in Sikandar, Kubera, The Girlfriend and Thama.