Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule continues to dominate, trends on Netflix global top 10 for two weeks in a row

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Feb 14, 2025 11:54 AM IST

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule shattered box office records upon release and became India's biggest opener in history. It released on Netflix last month.

Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule (Reloaded Version) released on Netflix on January 30. The film, which released in theatres on December 5 and collected over 1831 crore worldwide, found international fans and film enthusiasts after its digital release. The platform has now revealed the massive reach of Pushpa 2 which has not only entered the global top 10 but is also trending in 14 countries for two weeks in a row. (Also read: International audience reacts to Allu Arjun's action scene from Pushpa 2: ‘Marvel has been lacking this creativity’)

In Pushpa 2 The Rule, Allu Arjun will play a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj.
Pushpa 2 dominates Netflix charts

Netflix revealed that Pushpa 2 The Rule (Reloaded Version) has dominated in the global streaming charts for the platform, entering its second consecutive week on Netflix’s list of Global Top Ten Films (Non-English). The film is now ranking at number 3 worldwide, and is trending in 14 countries. The cumulative total has reached 9.4 million views across two weeks.

How Allu Arjun reacted

Allu Arjun reacted to the viewership record and shared, “The love and adulation for Pushpa 2: The Rule (Reloaded Version) from across the world is truly overwhelming. This film was made with blood, sweat and heart — and to see it connect with audiences at such a massive scale is beyond gratifying. I am incredibly proud of the film’s success on Netflix — through the platform, our story is reaching millions across different countries, breaking language and cultural barriers. And I’m deeply grateful to the fans whose unwavering support and excitement continue to fuel this journey.”

Director Sukumar added, “Pushpa: The Rise set the stage for a world and a character that audiences embraced wholeheartedly, and with Pushpa 2-The Rule, we wanted to take that legacy forward in an even bigger, more immersive way. The film’s success on Netflix is a testament to the universal appeal of Indian cinema, and I’m grateful for the love it continues to receive.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule takes the story forward from Pushpa: The Rise, showing how Pushpa Raj now runs the red sandal smuggling syndicate after growing from a daily wage worker. Rashmika plays his wife, Srivalli, who stands up for him against his estranged family. Fahadh plays police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, who is still reeling from the humiliation he faced in Pushpa: The Rise. The film ends by setting up a new story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh and Ajay. Pushpa 2 Reloaded has 23 minutes of extra footage added to Pushpa 2: The Rule, which takes its total runtime to 3 hours 44 minutes.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
