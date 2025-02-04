Menu Explore
International audience reacts to Allu Arjun's action scene from Pushpa 2: ‘Marvel has been lacking this creativity’

ByRiya Sharma
Feb 04, 2025 12:20 PM IST

Pushpa 2: The Rule action scenes captivated the Indian viewers. Now, International audience has also shared their views on social media.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule created a frenzy among Indian audiences, and now that the film has been released on OTT, even international fans and film enthusiasts have taken to social media to share their views on its action sequences. While some praised the high-octane scenes, others mocked them and called them 'fake'.

Allu Arjun's still from Pushpa 2 The Rule.
Allu Arjun's still from Pushpa 2 The Rule.

(Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule's ‘rappa rappa’ scene makes Reddit, Twitter cringe: ‘This is how I wash clothes’)

US audience praise Pushpa 2 action scene

On Tuesday, an X user (formerly Twitter) shared an action scene from Pushpa 2: The Rule, in which Allu Arjun, clad in a saree, takes down goons with sheer force. The US audience had mixed reactions to the sequence.

Praising the scene, one fan wrote, “You know... I don’t mind the bad physics if it looks this cool. Great scene!” Another commented, “Damn, Hollywood could never!” A third added, “Better than some modern US movies.” One user even quipped, “Marvel has been lacking this creativity. They have the budget.”

Criticism

However, not everyone was impressed. Some poked fun at the exaggerated action, with one user joking, “How does he fly so high without wings?” Another commented, “Is he a superhero or something?” A different user remarked, “Reminds me of kung fu movies where physics take a vacation.” Another quipped, “They have perfected live-action anime!” Some even dismissed it outright, with one stating, “This looks so fake.”

The much-talked-about Jathara sequence, in which Allu Arjun wears a saree, performs a powerful dance, and then fights off attackers, set the big screens on fire in India. Fans called it the highlight of the film.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film grossed over 1800 crore worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing Indian film ever. It is now available to stream on Netflix.

