Allu Arjun fails to turn up at Naga Chaitanya's Thandel event after much delay, his dad Allu Aravind explains reason

Actor Allu Arjun, who was announced as the chief guest at the pre-release event of Thandel, didn't attend the show. His father-film producer, Allu Aravind, explained much later why Arjun wasn't able to come to the event. The pre-release event was held in Hyderabad on Sunday evening. (Also Read | Public entry barred at Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's Thandel pre-release event after Allu Arjun announced as chief guest) Allu Arjun was scheduled to attend the event held in Hyderabad.(PTI)

Allu Arjun doesn't attend Thandel event, here's why

The event was supposed to start at 5 pm but began around 8 pm. People waited on live till 11 pm to watch Allu Arjun, but he never turned up. Later Allu Aravind, who is presenting the film, said, I didn't get the chance to tell everyone this, I don't want anyone to misunderstand."

He added, "We thought Bunny would come, but he didn't because he returned from abroad with severe gastritis, so he couldn't be here." Several people got angry because even in the afternoon, the team claimed that Arjun would be there for the event. The event wasn't made open to the public.

Thandel event was a closed-door one

On Sunday, the film's team announced on X (formerly Twitter) that they had opted for a closed-door event, writing, “PLEASE NOTE: No public entry for today's #ThandelJaathara. Enjoy the ICONIC EVENT from the comfort of your homes.”

The note they posted reads, “Pushpa Raj x Thandel Raju. Unfortunately, owing to certain reasons, Iconic Thandel Jaathara is a closed door event. There is no permission for public entry to the event. Watch the event live on your screens and enjoy the event to the fullest.”

According to HT sources, the producers decided to opt out of holding a public event, as Arjun was scheduled to attend. Given his legal issues, permission will not be provided for a public event.

Arjun is currently out on bail after getting arrested in connection to the death of a woman in a stampede at the premiere of his recent film Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in December last year. His visit left a woman dead, and a young boy hospitalised in a critical state when fans surged forward to meet him.

About Thandel

The film directed by Chandoo Mondeti stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts and presented by Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, Thandel is based on a real-life incident in which fishermen from Srikakulam accidentally drifted into Pakistani waters. The film will release in theatres on February 7.