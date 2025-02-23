Varun Dhawan's daughter Lara catches India vs Pakistan match with dad at home; fans say ‘teaching her young’

Actor Varun Dhawan took to social media to express his excitement about the India vs Pakistan cricket match. He posted a sweet picture of himself watching the match at home with his daughter Lara, going down memory lane of how he would watch the matches with his dad, filmmaker David Dhawan. (Also Read: Why Karan Johar told Student of the Year crew to treat Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan 'like megastars') Varun Dhawan also posted a sweet picture of him and daughter Lara watching the India vs Pakistan match.

Varun Dhawan’s daughter cheers for Team India

Varun’s picture shows Lara sitting in his lap and watching the match on screen as their pet loiters near the couch for attention. The actor looks transfixed by what’s happening during the match, too. Posting it, he wrote, “#indiavspakistan I used to watch with my dad now she’s cheering for #teamindia with me.”

Fans thought it was adorable how Varun was carrying on the tradition, with one commenting, “THIS IS SUPER CUTE.” Another wrote, “Such a sweet moment.” One fan wrote, “Awiwiweee teaching her young.” An excited fan commented, “Lara & Joey cheering for India,” referring to his pet too. “Sunday with family is everything that is needed,” opined one person.

For the unversed, Varun married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in 2021. Their daughter, Lara, was born in June 2024. Varun only revealed her name in October on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati while talking to Amitabh Bachchan. He said, “We named her Lara. I’m still learning to connect with her.”

Recent work

In 2024, Varun played cameos in Stree 2 and Munjya as his werewolf character, Bhediya. He also starred in the Hindi remake of Atlee’s Vijay-starrer Theri, which was titled Baby John, but the film failed to make a mark. He will soon star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which will be released this year, and Border 2, which will hit screens in 2026.