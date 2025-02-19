Baby John OTT release: Varun Dhawan's Theri remake is on streaming after box office debacle; where and when to watch

Baby John, Varun Dhawan's mass action entertainer, has arrived on OTT six weeks after it was released in theatres. The film, a remake of Atlee's Tamil blockbuster Theri, had not fared well at the box office, but would hope to reach to newer audiences on streaming now. (Also read: Made for ₹160 crore, earned just ₹47 crore, how Varun Dhawan's Baby John became 2024's final box office disaster) Baby John OTT release: The Varun Dhawan-starrer is on streaming now.

Baby John OTT release

Amazon Prime Video announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of the Baby John, directed by Kalees, on Wednesday. The film boasts of an ensemble cast led by Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Jackie Shroff, along with cameos from Salman Khan and Sanya Malhotra. Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee, and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

Baby John follows the story of DCP Satya Verma who fakes his own death to protect his daughter from the dangerous politician Babbar Sher. When old enemies resurface, Satya confronts his past and puts everything on the line to safeguard his family. The film is available on Prime Video starting today (February 19).

Talking about the film's OTT release, Varun Dhawan said, “Baby John marks a significant milestone in my career, challenging me to step beyond my comfort zone—not only in terms of the physical demands of the role but also as an actor. Aspiring to lead a full-fledged actioner and collaborate with a genius like Atlee, I drew inspiration from the legendary action icons of Indian cinema. Working alongside Kalees, Keerthy, Wamiqa, Jackie Sir, and an incredibly dedicated and talented team made this journey thoroughly enriching. I am thrilled that Baby John will be reaching a global audience when it streams on Prime Video, with whom I share a longstanding and extremely rewarding relationship.”

Baby John box office collection

Baby John was announced in 2023 under the working title VD18. It was released theatrically on December 25 last year. However, it received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, which affected its word of mouth. Baby John opened at an underwhelming ₹11.25 crore on opening day, plummeting to just ₹4.25 crore the following day. It ended its run in under three weeks with a worldwide gross of just ₹61 crore. Baby John was reported to have a budget of over ₹150 crore.