Jackie Shroff reflects on Baby John's box office failure: ‘I feel bad but not for myself'

Varun Dhawan and Atlee's much-anticipated film, Baby John, tanked at the box office. In an interview with India Today, Jackie Shroff, who played the antagonist in the film, reacted to its failure and discussed how it impacts him as an actor. Jackie Shroff's still from Baby John.(Instagram)

Jackie Shroff on Baby John's failure

Jackie Shroff mentioned how producers are affected by the film's failure, saying, "The producers do get affected. They put in a lot of money with trust in these projects. And when they do not recover it, that is sad. As actors, of course, you want to be liked for your performance, but you also want it to work well."

When asked if the film's failure brings him pain, Jackie Shroff dismissed it, saying, "Dukh hota hai par khud ke liye nahi, producers ke liye (You do feel bad, but not for yourself, but for the producers). You tend to do your job with sincerity, but you also have to think about the people who have put in the money."

Baby John's box office performance

Made on a budget of over ₹180 crore, Baby John is a remake of Atlee's Vijay-starrer Theri. The film, which stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, failed to make a mark at the box office. The film only collected ₹ 60.4 crore worldwide and ₹ 39.34 crore in India.

Jackie Shroff has Vivek Chauhan's directorial Baap in the pipeline. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, and Sunny Deol in key roles. The actor shared the first look of the film in 2022 and wrote on Instagram, "Shoot dhamaal, dosti (friendship) bemisaal.” Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, will be seen sharing the screen with his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor in Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul and is scheduled to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.