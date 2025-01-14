Jackie Shroff recalls how Dev Anand reacted when he was scolded for being unable to do action sequence: He's a new guy

Jackie Shroff has spoken about working with Dev Anand and how the late actor guided him when he was struggling with an action sequence. As reported by news agency ANI, he was asked how he creates a comfortable space for newcomers on set. Then Jackie shared an anecdote from the early days in the industry. (Also Read | Jackie Shroff remembers Dev Anand on 100th birth anniversary: He is my God) Jackie Shroff spoke about Dev Anand, with whom he made his film debut.

Jackie Shroff remembers Dev Anand

"One day, while I was on the film set, I was struggling to perform an action sequence properly, and the action director scolded me a lot. At that time, Dev Sahab was on set and he told the director, 'Don't scold him, he's a new guy... he'll learn... Take it easy, take it easy.' That day, I understood how, as a newcomer, I was treated by such a legendary actor. And today, when I'm in his shoes, I feel it's my responsibility to pass on what I learned from him on the set," Jackie Shroff recalled.

Jackie talks about early days of career

Further discussing his approach to acting, Jackie mentioned his reliance on his experiences with some of the best in the industry. "I never went to school, nor did I have enough money to go. My real school has been Dev Sahab and Subhash Ji (Subhash Ghai). On set, I am like water -- I adapt to whatever the environment or situation demands. I believe in my technicians," he added.

About Jackie and Dev's films

Jackie and Dev worked together in the former's debut film Swami Dada. The 1982 action film was directed by Dev. It also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Christine O'Neil, Padmini Kohlapure and Dev Anand. After they featured together in Sachche Ke Bol-Bala (1989), Return of Jewel Thief (1996), Censor (2001), and Chargesheet (2011).

About Jackie's upcoming project

Fans will see Jackie in the crime drama series Chidiya Udd which will release on MX Player on January 15. The series, based on Aabid Surti's critically acclaimed novel Cages, explores the gritty underworld of Mumbai, filled with crime, power struggles, and survival. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, it also features Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher, Madhur Mittal, Mayur More, and Mita Vashisht.