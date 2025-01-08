'Baby John flopped as audience had already seen Theri', says Rajpal Yadav, reveals how Varun Dhawan took the failure
Rajpal Yadav has opened on his film Baby John failing at the box office and how lead star Varun Dhawan reacted to it.
Varun Dhawan's turn at mass action did not pan out as the actor wanted. His last release, Baby John, was a massive dud, coming nowhere close to recovering its cost at the box office. While Varun has maintained silence on the film's failure, his co-star Rajpal Yadav has now opened up on it, even revealing how Varun reacted to it. (Also read: Made for ₹160 crore, earned just ₹47 crore, how Varun Dhawan's Baby John became 2024's final box office disaster)
Rajpal Yadav on Baby John box office collection
In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Rajpal said that Baby John was a 'well made film in every way; but it did not work as it was a remake of the Tamil film, Theri. Rajpal said, “If this wasn’t a remake, then this would have been the most well-made film of my 25 year career. But since Vijay had done it, the audience had already seen it and because it was a remake, it affected the box office of the film.”
Baby John was directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee. It was a remake of Atlee's Theri, which starred Vijay in the lead role. Baby John, which also featured Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, earned less than ₹50 crore at the domestic box office despite a budget of over ₹180 crore.
When asked if Varun was 'depressed' by Baby John's box office failure, Rajpal responded in the negative. He then added, “Varun is such a sweet boy, very hardworking. He has always tried to do something different, and his attempts must be appreciated because it’s a big deal to take risks.”
Rajpal Yadav in Baby John
Rajpal Yadav played Constable Ram Sevak, a deputy to Varun's character, DCP Satya Verma, in Baby John. While critics panned the film, Rajpal earned some praise, particularly for a scene where he tried action for the first time in his career.
