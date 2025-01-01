Menu Explore
Baby John box office collection day 8: Varun Dhawan film shows no growth, finally crosses 35 cr

BySantanu Das
Jan 01, 2025 10:11 PM IST

Baby John box office collection day 8: Varun Dhawan's film has failed to bring audiences to theatres, even after releasing during the holiday season.

Baby John box office collection: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer has been struggling at the box office. Despite releasing on Christmas day and getting an extended weekend at the box office, the film did not perform well. A remake of Theri, the film received mixed reviews upon release. Now as per the latest update from Sacnilk.com, Baby John has finally crossed the 35 crore mark on the first day of 2025. (Also read: Keerthy Suresh reveals Samantha Ruth Prabhu recommended her to Atlee for Baby John: ‘Can’t be grateful enough')

Varun Dhawan plays a man with a mysterious past in Baby John.
Varun Dhawan plays a man with a mysterious past in Baby John.

Baby John box office update

The report adds that Baby John minted 2.87 crore as per early estimates on its eighth day of release. The action thriller film is yet to recover and collect double digit collections after its opening day but the chances seem unlikely after a week. On its opening day, Baby John collected 11.25 crore. That was the highest collection in a single day for the film so far. It saw a sharp dip from second day onwards, and did not show much improvement even during the weekend. The overall collections stand at 35.52 crore.

In comparison, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule is performing better than Baby John. Pushpa 2 collected around 12.63 crore on the same day at the box office.

Baby John review

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of Baby John read, “The film starts off on a very choppy note, and there’s no soul for about 40 minutes. There’s no sense of direction, and the cute girl bossing around her dad has no effect. Atlee, who has earlier delivered Jawan as a director and Theri as well, is responsible for the story here. The hero playing a double role seems to be his favourite. He did the same with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.”

