Keerthy Suresh reveals Samantha Ruth Prabhu recommended her to Atlee for Baby John: ‘Can’t be grateful enough'

Keerthy Suresh made her Bollywood debut last week as the female lead in Kalees' action thriller Baby John, opposite Varun Dhawan. In an interview with Galatta India, Keerthy revealed her Mahanati co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu had recommended her for the role. (Also Read – Baby John box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan film dips further, finally crosses ₹30 crore) Keerthy Suresh reveals Samantha Ruth Prabhu recommended her for Baby John.

What Keerthy said

Interestingly, Samantha played the role Keerthy played in Baby John in Atlee's 2016 blockbuster Theri, of which Baby John is a Hindi remake. “She probably had me in mind when this was happening; that’s what Varun also told me. I can’t be grateful enough for that. It’s so sweet of her to say, ‘Keerthy will be able to pull off this character.’ Her performance in Theri is one of my favourites in Tamil. Honestly, I was very scared," said Keerthy.

"I remember her posting a story on Instagram after watching the trailer of Baby John, saying, ‘I wouldn’t have shared this one with anyone else, but you.’ It was so sweet and meant a lot to me. I couldn’t have asked for a better debut. This is one of the characters I really love and I am so glad I got to play it in Hindi,” she added. Keerthy and Samantha shared screen space in Nag Ashwin's 2018 Telugu period drama Mahanati, for which the former won the National Award for Best Actress.

Samantha's push to Varun

Interestingly, Samantha also recently worked with Varun in Raj & DK's espionage show Citadel: Honey Bunny on Prime Video India. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Varun revealed how Samantha really motivated him.

“Both Citadel: Honey Bunny and Baby John are Samantha's conviction for me. We'd spoken about something and it happened. I have to thank Samantha for that, 100%. She gave me a lot of confidence that I'm on the right track. It matters a lot,” said Varun. Samantha accepted the credit and told us, “It's my manifestation for Varun. I feel like this will be Varun's year.”

Baby John also stars Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav.