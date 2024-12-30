Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Baby John box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan film dips further, finally crosses 30 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Dec 30, 2024 10:13 PM IST

Baby John box office collection day 6: A remake of Theri, Baby John released in theatres on Christmas day to mixed reviews.

Baby John box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Baby John is struggling to find its foot even in the first week of release. The film opened to mixed reviews and has not met the box office expectations after releasing on Christmas day. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Baby John has now minted 1.61 crore on its sixth day of release. (Also read: Varun Dhawan's Baby John shows being replaced by Hindi version of Unni Mukundan's Marco: Report)

Baby John box office collection day 6: The action thriller stars Varun Dhawan in the lead.
Baby John box office collection day 6: The action thriller stars Varun Dhawan in the lead.

Baby John box office update

Baby John had its lowest single-day collections so far on its first Monday. The film had a decent opening on December 25, collecting 11.25 crore. The collection saw a sharp dip from second day onwards, and has not been able to recover over the last few days. So far, the film has minted 30.26 crores.

Pushpa 2 The Rule, in comparison, has been on a roll at the box office, even in its third week. The All Arjun-starrer has collected more than Baby John, at 6.65 crore. Pushpa 2 is at day 26 at the box office.

The report also states that Baby John had an overall 9.72 per cent occupancy on Monday in theatres.

More details

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “The film starts off on a very choppy note, and there’s no soul for about 40 minutes. There’s no sense of direction, and the cute girl bossing around her dad has no effect. Atlee, who has earlier delivered Jawan as a director and Theri as well, is responsible for the story here. The hero playing a double role seems to be his favourite. He did the same with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.”

Baby John also stars Salman Khan in a camero appearance. The film has been directed by Kalees, and presented by Atlee- who directed the original film.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On