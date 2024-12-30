Baby John box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan film dips further, finally crosses 30 crore

Baby John box office collection day 6: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Baby John is struggling to find its foot even in the first week of release. The film opened to mixed reviews and has not met the box office expectations after releasing on Christmas day. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, Baby John has now minted ₹ 1.61 crore on its sixth day of release. (Also read: Varun Dhawan's Baby John shows being replaced by Hindi version of Unni Mukundan's Marco: Report) Baby John box office collection day 6: The action thriller stars Varun Dhawan in the lead.

Baby John box office update

Baby John had its lowest single-day collections so far on its first Monday. The film had a decent opening on December 25, collecting ₹ 11.25 crore. The collection saw a sharp dip from second day onwards, and has not been able to recover over the last few days. So far, the film has minted ₹ 30.26 crores.

Pushpa 2 The Rule, in comparison, has been on a roll at the box office, even in its third week. The All Arjun-starrer has collected more than Baby John, at ₹ 6.65 crore. Pushpa 2 is at day 26 at the box office.

The report also states that Baby John had an overall 9.72 per cent occupancy on Monday in theatres.

More details

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “The film starts off on a very choppy note, and there’s no soul for about 40 minutes. There’s no sense of direction, and the cute girl bossing around her dad has no effect. Atlee, who has earlier delivered Jawan as a director and Theri as well, is responsible for the story here. The hero playing a double role seems to be his favourite. He did the same with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.”

Baby John also stars Salman Khan in a camero appearance. The film has been directed by Kalees, and presented by Atlee- who directed the original film.