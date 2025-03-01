Reddit users criticise Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's expressions, calls Nadaaniyan ‘repackaged SOTY’

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is all set to make his grand Bollywood debut alongside Boney Kapoor’s daughter, actor Khushi Kapoor, in Nadaaniyan. On Saturday, Netflix released the trailer of the film. However, Reddit users appear unimpressed by both the trailer and Ibrahim and Khushi’s acting skills. Reddit unimpressed with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Nadaaniyan trailer.

Reddit reacts to Nadaaniyan trailer

A Reddit user shared the trailer of Nadaaniyan on the platform, sparking mixed reactions. While some criticised Ibrahim and Khushi’s performances, others compared the film to Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. One comment read, “Looks like a repackaged SOTY. Also, why does Khushi sound like she’s reading from a paper without any feeling?” Another Reddit user agreed, writing, “Yesss!!! I got SOTY vibes too.” Highlighting a key difference between SOTY and Nadaaniyan, another user wrote, “The only difference is that nobody is even competing for Khushi’s love here.” Another wrote, "Just re watched soty trailer the sheer contrast is appalling..."

Another Reddit user compared the film to a Wattpad fanfiction, writing, “Omg ew, this is like those Wattpad fanfictions where the male/female has to pretend to be a boyfriend/girlfriend, and then they actually fall in love.” Many others agreed. Further criticising Ibrahim and Khushi’s performances, one user commented, “The dialogue delivery is just horrible. Also, everything just looks really mediocre.” Another wrote, “Ibrahim seemed okayish until the 25,000 scene… he looked absolutely horrible and fake in the emotional breakdown visuals.” A third added, “Why is everyone’s acting so bad here?”

About Nadaaniyan

The trailer introduces Ibrahim as Arjun Mehta, an ambitious young man who plans to study law and secure a good job. Khushi Kapoor plays Pia Jai Singh, a young woman who prioritises love over ambition. The story takes a dramatic turn when Arjun breaks Pia’s heart, accusing her of paying him ₹25,000 every week to act as her boyfriend. The film explores themes of romance, ambition, family drama, and chaos.

Directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, the film also features Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in pivotal roles. Nadaaniyan is set to premiere on Netflix on 7 March.