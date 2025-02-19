Reddit cringes hard at Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's promo video for Nadaaniyan: 'The bar keeps getting lower'

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is set to make his acting debut with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan. The romantic drama also stars Khushi Kapoor in the lead. On Tuesday, the two actors dropped a promotional video for the film, building the hype for the teaser and release date announcements. However, their deliberately over-the-top performances in the video irked a section of the internet, which found it all very cringeworthy. (Also read: Galat Fehmi: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor struggle to deal with heartbreak in Nadaaniyan's emotional song. Watch) Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in a promo video for Nadaaniyan.

On Tuesday, Khushi posted a video on Instagram Reels showing an eager Ibrahim trying to meet her but she snubs him as the shoot is now over. This leaves Ibrahim in tears. "Clearly his #Galatfehmi," Khushi captioned the post, a word play at Galatfehmi, a song from their film.

Internet reacts to Ibrahim and Khushi's video

The video was widely shared online and posted on Reddit with the title: "Ibrahim and khushi. What kind of promotion is going on?" The top response to the question was, "The cringe kind." Many agreed with that sentiment, arguing that the actors were not doing themselves any favour with the Reel. "Who is their target audience? The youth will outright reject this shit looking at the cringey promotions ! Will the specific bunch of tik tok users who used to consume and enjoy such videos with disgusting ghastly expressions , enjoy this movie? I don’t know, I don’t think so," wrote one.

Another added, "This is another level of bad ..Also Ibrahim's aura is lessening day by day." Taking a jibe at star kids and their perceived lack of talent, one wrote in the comments: “The bar keeps getting lower for these nepo kids everyday.”

Many remarked that they ought to have better social media management teams and advisors around them. "It's funny how these people have access to some of the best resources in the industry but are seemingly incapable of making proper use of them," read one comment. Another harsher assessment read: "They need to fire everyone who is giving these ideas."

About Nadaaniyan

A press release from Netflix describes Nadaaniyan as a love story. The synopsis reads: “There’s nothing quite like the exhilaration and unforgettable experience of falling in love for the first time. Netflix is excited to announce Nadaaniyan, a young adult romantic drama that captures the magic, madness and innocence of first love. At its heart are Piya, a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun, a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love.”

Nadaaniyan also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner. The film will also mark the debut of director Shauna Gautam, who was an assistant director to Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.