Galat Fehmi: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor struggle to deal with heartbreak in Nadaaniyan's emotional song. Watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to romance each other in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic drama, Nadaaniyan. After the first song, Ishq Mein, the makers have now dropped another song from the movie, showcasing the duo dealing with heartbreak. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in a still from Nadaaniyan.

(Also Read: Ishq Mein song from Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor ‘give peak romcom’. Watch)

Nadaaniyan's song Galat Fehmi

On Monday, Sony Music India shared the emotional song Galat Fehmi from Nadaaniyan on social media. The video shows Ibrahim and Khushi crying inconsolably as they struggle to trust each other. They are seen ignoring each other while coping with heartbreak. However, the video ends with both finding their way back to each other and sharing a romantic moment.

The caption of the music video read, “For the ones who loved, lost, and never got to explain! #GalatFehmi song out now.” The song is composed by Sachin-Jigar, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Tushar Joshi, Madhubanti Bagchi, and Sachin-Jigar. It highlights how everything feels like a misunderstanding after trust between the couple is broken.

Internet reacts

The song took fans on an emotional ride. One Instagram user wrote, “What a song! Congratulations Khushi and Ibrahim ❤❤❤ Looks promising, looking forward.” Praising the singers, another fan commented, “Tushar and Madhubanti nailed it. Such fresh voices.” Another comment read, “Such an emotional song, had tears listening to it.” While some praised Ibrahim’s performance, others were disappointed with Khushi.

About Nadaaniyan

The film marks Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut. Nadaaniyan is a fresh take on modern romance, where digital interaction drives the complexities of young love. Netflix’s synopsis reads, “A South Delhi diva, a middle-class overachiever boy, and one outrageous plan: hire him as her fake boyfriend to save her squad. But when real feelings crash their party, can they handle the mess of falling in love?”

Backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Misra under Dharmatic Entertainment, the film also stars Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles. The film will stream on Netflix, though the release date is yet to be announced.