Nadaaniyan: Meet the parents of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's characters in the romcom

Actors Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor will soon star in a Netflix film titled Nadaaniyan. The first song from the music album of the film, titled Ishq Mein, was unveiled recently. On Tuesday, the makers of the film Dharmatic Entertainment released more stills from the romcom, introducing the actors who will be playing the parents of both the leads. (Also read: Ishq Mein song from Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor ‘give peak romcom’. Watch) Nadaaniyan is directed by Shauna Gautam.

Who plays the parents?

Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj essay the parents of Ibrahim's character. In one of the pictures shared on the new Instagram post, Dia and Jugal stood on either side of Ibrahim and smiled. Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhry will play Khushi's parents in the film, as revealed in another picture in the same post.

The caption of the post read, "One glimpse and we’re saying ‘Tere ishq mein’! 😍#Nadaaniyan coming soon, only on Netflix."

More details

Netflix’s synopsis for Nadaaniyan reads, “A South Delhi diva, a middle-class overachiever boy, and one outrageous plan: Hire him as her fake boyfriend to save her squad. But when real feelings crash their party, can they handle the mess of falling in love?” calling it a “fresh take on modern romance where digital interaction drives the complexities of young love.” The new song also caught the attention of viewers after release, with many praising the fresh pairing and waiting to see how Ibrahim fares in his first film as an actor.

Nadaaniyan is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Misra under Dharmatic Entertainment. A release date of the film is yet to be announced. It marks the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Khushi made her debut with The Archies in 2023. Her second film Loveyapa releases in theatres next week.