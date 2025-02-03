Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ishq Mein song from Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor ‘give peak romcom’. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Feb 03, 2025 06:25 PM IST

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor launched the song Ishq Mein from their recently-announced Netflix film Nadaaniyan at the event.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor will soon star in a Netflix film titled Nadaaniyan, and the first song from the film Ishq Mein was unveiled at an event by the OTT platform in Mumbai. At Next On Netflix, Ibrahim and Khushi launched the song from the film directed by Shauna Gautam. (Also Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan to make his Bollywood debut opposite Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's Nadaaniyan. See first poster)

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan in a still from their Netflix film Nadaaniyan.
Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan in a still from their Netflix film Nadaaniyan.

Ishq Mein from Nadaaniyan

Sony Music India, the film’s music label, posted the song on social media, writing, “Hum phassne wale hai, inke ishq mein! Introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, in this love story for a new generation. Nadaaniyan is coming soon, only on Netflix. #IshqMein song out now!” One fan commented, “the way Ibrahim is giving peak romcom Saifu.” Another wrote, “THE CHEMISTRY. PLEASE I'M SEATED.” One excited fan wrote, “Wow excited for this new duo.” Some fans also called the song ‘peak romcom’.

The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar with Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur & Sachin-Jigar providing the vocals and Amitabh Bhattacharya the lyrics. The film will mark Ibrahim’s debut in Bollywood. His father Saif Ali Khan’s film Jewel Thief is also on the slate for this year’s releases by Netflix, among new seasons of Delhi Crime and Rana Naidu.

About Nadaaniyan

Netflix’s synopsis for Nadaaniyan reads, “A South Delhi diva, a middle-class overachiever boy, and one outrageous plan: Hire him as her fake boyfriend to save her squad. But when real feelings crash their party, can they handle the mess of falling in love?” calling it a “fresh take on modern romance where digital interaction drives the complexities of young love.” Nadaaniyan is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Misra under Dharmatic Entertainment. Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj play key roles in the film.

Recently, Khushi teased the launch of the film with a cryptic photo of a mystery man (now revealed to be Ibrahim) on her Instagram.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On