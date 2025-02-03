Ishq Mein song from Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor ‘give peak romcom’. Watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor will soon star in a Netflix film titled Nadaaniyan, and the first song from the film Ishq Mein was unveiled at an event by the OTT platform in Mumbai. At Next On Netflix, Ibrahim and Khushi launched the song from the film directed by Shauna Gautam. (Also Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan to make his Bollywood debut opposite Khushi Kapoor in Karan Johar's Nadaaniyan. See first poster) Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan in a still from their Netflix film Nadaaniyan.

Ishq Mein from Nadaaniyan

Sony Music India, the film’s music label, posted the song on social media, writing, “Hum phassne wale hai, inke ishq mein! Introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, in this love story for a new generation. Nadaaniyan is coming soon, only on Netflix. #IshqMein song out now!” One fan commented, “the way Ibrahim is giving peak romcom Saifu.” Another wrote, “THE CHEMISTRY. PLEASE I'M SEATED.” One excited fan wrote, “Wow excited for this new duo.” Some fans also called the song ‘peak romcom’.

The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar with Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur & Sachin-Jigar providing the vocals and Amitabh Bhattacharya the lyrics. The film will mark Ibrahim’s debut in Bollywood. His father Saif Ali Khan’s film Jewel Thief is also on the slate for this year’s releases by Netflix, among new seasons of Delhi Crime and Rana Naidu.

About Nadaaniyan

Netflix’s synopsis for Nadaaniyan reads, “A South Delhi diva, a middle-class overachiever boy, and one outrageous plan: Hire him as her fake boyfriend to save her squad. But when real feelings crash their party, can they handle the mess of falling in love?” calling it a “fresh take on modern romance where digital interaction drives the complexities of young love.” Nadaaniyan is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Misra under Dharmatic Entertainment. Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj play key roles in the film.

Recently, Khushi teased the launch of the film with a cryptic photo of a mystery man (now revealed to be Ibrahim) on her Instagram.