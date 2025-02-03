Saif Ali Khan says ‘nice to be standing here’ at first public appearance after attack. Watch

Actor Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance after the robbery at his home at the Netflix event in Mumbai. One of the films announced for this year by the OTT platform is Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, starring Saif and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles. (Also Read: Jaideep Ahlawat reached out to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan after burglary: ‘Message kia tha unko’) Saif Ali Khan attended the Netflix event announcing their slate of projects this year.

Saif Ali Khan attends Netflix event

Saif attended the event with a cast on his arm and spoke about how he’s happy to be ‘standing there’ post the stabbing. He said, “It’s very nice to be standing here in front of you…it feels very nice to be here. I’m very excited about this movie. Siddharth and I have been talking about this for a long time. I’ve always wanted to do a heist film and I couldn’t have asked for a better co-star (touches Jaideep’s shoulder). Basically, a lovely movie and I’m very excited.”

For the unversed, Saif was stabbed during a robbery gone wrong at his Bandra home on January 16. He was rushed to the hospital early in the day, and an emergency surgery was performed on him to remove the knife lodged near his spine. The actor was discharged from the hospital five days later and the alleged perpetrator is in police custody. Security has also been upped at his home since then.

About Jewel Thief

Netflix’s synopsis of Jewel Thief reads, “A powerful crime lord hires a jewel thief to steal the world’s most elusive diamond - The African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race, making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal.”

Director Siddharth Anand is making his OTT debut as the producer of the project with Mamta Anand. He said, “We at Marflix are thrilled to make our streaming debut with Netflix through Jewel Thief. This film has been a labour of love, combining action, suspense, and intrigue to craft an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience. It’s a project that pushes creative boundaries with high-octane sequences, gripping storytelling, and breathtaking visuals.”