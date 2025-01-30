Saif Ali Khan poses with son Ibrahim Ali Khan in unseen picture post surgery; fans say ‘he looks 10x better’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering from surgery, which he underwent after suffering multiple injuries during an attempted burglary at his Mumbai home. Now, a photo of him posing with his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, has been doing rounds on social media. Fans couldn't help but talk about how Saif looked like he was recovering well. Saif Ali Khan's pic posing with Ibrahim post his surgery surfaces on internet.(Reddit)

Saif and Ibrahim's photo post-surgery

On Thursday, a photo surfaced of Saif Ali Khan twinning with his eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, as they posed together. While Saif was dressed in a blue t-shirt paired with white pyjamas, Ibrahim wore a blue shirt along with white pants. A bandage on Saif's neck was clearly visible.

The photo, shared by Davi Bains-Gill (founder and fashion designer at AarmaanDBG), quickly started doing rounds on social media. A Reddit user shared the image on the platform, and fans were amazed by how youthful Saif looked post-surgery. One of the comments read, "How did Saif manage to look this good post-surgery? He looks 10x better, hotter, younger!" Another comment read, "He's glowing." Someone else wrote, "Dude looks like he has taken the whole ordeal rather positively. Good for him." Another Reddit user commented, "He looks younger. Now maybe he can go and do more Cocktail, Love Aaj Kal kinda roles."

What happened to Saif Ali Khan?

Saif was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in the early hours of January 16 after sustaining multiple injuries, including one near his spine and another on his neck. The injuries resulted from a physical altercation with an intruder who barged into his house in an attempted burglary. The actor underwent a six-hour-long surgery and was discharged on January 21. Since then, many social media users and even politicians have questioned the speed of his recovery.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut

On January 29, Karan Johar officially introduced Ibrahim's debut in Bollywood through an Instagram post. Sharing Ibrahim's photos, Karan wrote, "Films are in their blood, their genes, and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens!" Ibrahim will make his Bollywood debut in Karan’s home production, Naadaniyaan, which will also star Khushi Kapoor.