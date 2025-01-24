Menu Explore
Ibrahim Ali Khan ignores paparazzi question on dad Saif Ali Khan's health after stabbing incident

BySantanu Das
Jan 24, 2025 05:39 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 21, five days after undergoing an emergency surgery.

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed at his home on January 16, was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital after spending 5 days. The actor greeted fans when he returned home last week. On Friday, Saif's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted exiting after his gym session when the paparazzi asked him about Saif's health. Ibrahim chose not to answer. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital 5 days after stabbing incident, heads back home with wife Kareena Kapoor)

Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted out and about the city days after Saif Ali Khan returned home after the stabbing incident.
Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted out and about the city days after Saif Ali Khan returned home after the stabbing incident.

Ibrahim ignores paparazzi

It so happened that Ibrahim was spotted by the paparazzi as he made his way from a gym session towards his car. Ibrahim, who is usually quite chirpy with the paparazzi and often interacts with them, chose to smile mildly and not say a word when a paparazzo asked him, “Dad ki tabiyat kaisi hain (How is your father's health)?” He simply gave a thumbs up and got inside his car.

More details

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder on the early hours of January 16. The attack took place at the actor's house in Bandra. He was rushed to the nearby Lilavati Hospital where he had a five-hour surgery and was shifted to the ICU. A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body. Upon release last week, he greeted his fans and the paparazzo outside his residence with a namaste.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor had lashed out at the paparazzi via her Instagram Stories and requested them to be left alone. In an Instagram post, she separately wrote, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from relentless speculation and coverage."

