Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor ask paparazzi not to click pics of their kids Taimur, Jeh amid new security measures

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's new rules for paparazzi

According to the report, Saif and Kareena have asked the paparazzi not to click photos of their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan. They have also requested the paparazzi not to gather outside their residence, citing heightened security concerns.

As per India Today, the actor couple said that photos of Kareena and Saif can be clicked if they attend an event.

What happened to Saif

Saif was attacked in the early hours of January 16 at his upscale Bandra home in Mumbai, following which he was rushed to a hospital where he underwent spinal and plastic surgeries. The actor was discharged on January 21. The intruder was later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft.

After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack. Saif was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery last week. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, he greeted the media and acknowledged their presence.

What Khan family earlier said

Hours after the incident, Kareena also issued a statement urging fans and media to respect the family's privacy in difficult times. "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," Kareena stated.

She further emphasised the overwhelming nature of the constant scrutiny. "While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement read.