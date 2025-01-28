Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi slams people questioning his quick recovery from stabbing attack: ‘Educate yourself’

Saif Ali Khan, who underwent multiple surgeries after being attacked at his Bandra residence on January 16, was discharged on January 21. However, many questioned his speedy recovery on the internet after he looked ‘quite fit’ post his surgery. Now, the actor's sister, Saba Pataudi, has responded to the public's doubts. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi reacts to people questioning actor's swift recovery.

Saba reacts to people questioning Saif's recovery

On Tuesday, Saba Pataudi took to Instagram and shared a doctor's post addressing those questioning Saif's rapid recovery. She urged people to educate themselves and understand the recovery process. She re-shared a post on her Story by The Filmy Official, which read, “Educate yourselves: Doctor explains reason as people call Saif’s recovery ‘quick.’” She highlighted "Educate yourself" and wrote, “Click on the image to read the full caption.”

Saba's post schooling people who questioned Saif Ali Khan's fast recovery.

What doctor said on Saif's recovery

Earlier, Dr. Deepak Krishnamurthy had taken to Twitter to share a video of his mother walking after a spine injury. He wrote, “For people doubting if Saif Ali Khan really had a spine surgery (funnily even some doctors!). This is a video of my mother from 2022 at the age of 78, walking with a fractured foot in a cast and after spine surgery on the same evening. A younger, fit person can recover even faster. For doctors doubting Saif's recovery, all I want to say is, get better exposure.”

Doctors at the hospital revealed that one injury was close to Saif’s spine, and a 2.5-inch blade was recovered from the area. However, when Saif returned home from the hospital, he appeared fit and healthy. This led to criticism from some politicians and social media users, who questioned the authenticity of his injuries, suggesting that his recovery was "too fast."

About the attack on Saif

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 16 when an intruder confronted Saif’s domestic help at his Bandra residence. As Saif intervened, the situation escalated into a violent altercation, leaving him with multiple stab wounds. After undergoing a six-hour-long surgery, he returned home on January 21. On Sunday, January 26, the actor was seen stepping out of his residence for the first time, accompanied by heavy security.