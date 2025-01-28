Menu Explore
Cops have ruined my son's life: Father of man detained, released in Saif attack case

PTI |
Jan 28, 2025 09:01 AM IST

Thane, The father of a man who was detained in Chhattisgarh's Durg as a suspect in the case of attack on actor Saif Ali Khan has claimed the police have "ruined" his son's life.

Akash Kanojia , a driver and resident of Indiranagar chawl at Titwala in Thane district, was detained from a train at Durg station by the Railway Protection Force on January 18 after a tip off from Mumbai police, following the attack on Khan by an intruder at his house in the Maharashtra capital on January 16.

On January 19, Mumbai police arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das from neighbouring Thane for the attack on the actor, after which Kanojia was let off by the Durg RPF.

"The police detained my son without verifying his identity. This mistake has ruined his life. Now, due to the mental trauma, Akash is unable to focus on work or communicate with his family. He has become withdrawn, doesn't talk properly, and has lost all motivation," his father Kailash Kanojia claimed while talking to reporters here on Monday.

"People are saying there is no resemblance between my son and the actual accused. He lost his job and his marriage was called off. Who is responsible? The behaviour of the police has destroyed Akash's future," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Akash also said his life is in complete disarray following the police action, leaving him without a job, a snub from his prospective bride and his family facing ignominy.

He said it was divine intervention that Shariful was caught within hours of him being detained at Durg railway station.

"Or else, who knows, I may have been shown as the accused in the case. I now want justice," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

