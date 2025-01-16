Saba Pataudi in ‘shock and reeling’ from Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident: ‘Standing tall would make Abba proud’

Jewellery designer Saba Pataudi on Thursday reacted to the knife attack on brother Saif Ali Khan and said she is in "shock" but proud of her elder brother for the way he defended his family from an intruder. (Also Read: Saif Ali Khan attacked news LIVE: Police release first visuals of suspect; Mumbai CM assures city is ‘safe’) Saba Ali Khan posted a note on Instagram about brother Saif Ali Khan's stabbing.

The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack.

Saif, 54, underwent an emergency surgery and is out of danger, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment.

Saba Pataudi on Saif Ali Khan stabbing

"I'm in shock and reeling from this insane incident but proud of you bhaijaan. Taking care of the family and standing tall would make Abba so proud. I am. Get well soon. Missing being there. Will see you soon. Duas and prayers always," Saba said in a post on Instagram where she also shared a childhood photo with Saif.

A screen grab of Saba Pataudi's Instagram stories.

Saba, 49, is the middle child of actor Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Her younger sister is actor Soha Ali Khan.

Police registers case

Police has registered a case of 'armed robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt'. The attacker fled using the building's staircase, a senior police official said, adding that his CCTV visuals was traced on the sixth floor, and 10 teams have been formed to nab him.

Saif's domestic help, who raised the alarm first, also sustained a minor injury to her hand during the scuffle. She later lodged a police complaint.

“The police have given all the information. They have shared the motive and from where the intruder has come among other details and the probe is also on. Mumbai is the safest city among all the mega cities in the country. It is true that some incidents took place, which need to be taken seriously and because of them, terming Mumbai as unsafe would be inappropriate. It also tarnishes Mumbai’s image. The government is trying to make it more safe and secure,” said Mumbai chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on the incident.