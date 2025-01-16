Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan reach Lilavati Hospital to meet Saif Ali Khan. Watch

On Thursday morning, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder who broke into his house. The actor was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries. On Thursday afternoon, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen arriving at Lilavati Hospital to meet the actor. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor arrive at Lilavati Hospital to meet Saif Ali Khan. Above are file pictures.

(Also Read: Internet calls Saif Ali Khan ‘real life hero’ for saving kids, house help in stabbing incident at his Bandra home)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrive at Lilavati Hospital

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited Lilavati Hospital to check on Saif Ali Khan after his surgeries. The actors arrived in their car and were seen leaving shortly after meeting him. Earlier in the day, Saif Ali Khan’s children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, were also seen visiting their father at the hospital. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif's wife, arrived at the hospital in the afternoon with police security and avoided any interaction with the media.

Kareena Kapoor's sister and actor Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were also seen leaving the Lilavati Hospital after meeting the actor.

How Saif Ali Khan got injured

Saif Ali Khan was at his Mumbai residence with his sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, when an intruder allegedly broke into their house at around 2:30 am. The actor was reportedly attacked when he intervened in an altercation between his house help and the intruder. Saif suffered multiple wounds, including one near his spine and another on his neck. He was rushed to the hospital at 3:30 am by his son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The police are investigating the matter and suspect that the house help might have known the attacker. The Indian Express quoted a Mumbai police source as saying, “We suspect the help may have allowed him entry, and for some reason, a fight broke out. She is being interrogated by the local police to get more details about the accused. Seven local police teams are working to track him down.”

The actor is now out of danger and recovering. He has been kept in the ICU, and doctors are monitoring him closely.

Doctor Nitin Dange, Neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, provided an update on actor Saif Ali Khan's condition on Thursday afternoon and told the media, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted to Lilavati Hospital at 2 am with a reported history of assault by an unknown individual. He sustained severe injuries to the thoracic spinal cord, with a knife lodged in the spine. Emergency surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair the leaking spinal fluid. Additionally, two deep wounds on his left hand and one on his neck were treated by the plastic surgery team. I am happy to confirm that Mr Saif Ali Khan is completely stable now, recovering well, and is out of danger."