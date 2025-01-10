Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's intimate wedding left their neighbours 'annoyed': Security lead spills the beans

Yusuf reveals

Recently, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, security consultant Yusuf looked back at providing security cover for Alia’s wedding, calling it a challenging task. He shared that over 350 media personnel were stationed outside Alia’s wedding venue.

He said, “The toughest ever wedding we managed was that of Alia Bhatt. There were at least 350 people from media houses. At least ten people came from each company. Additionally, their fans had assembled outside their home. Same company sent four people from each of their regional channels. People had crowded the entire Pali Hill. Both ways leading to Pali Hill was filled with media and fans. The crowd was so much that we had to attend to guests cars from down the road leading to their building. We had to run behind the cars. It got even more challenging because even the guests at the wedding were celebrities. The chaos was such that even the people residing in the building got annoyed and were immensely troubled”.

He revealed that 60 people were working round-the-clock at their wedding. Yusuf added, “We were about 60 people in each shift and our shift was of eight hours each. We worked round the clock. It was crazy because the building has just one gate for both entry and exit, so everybody had to enter through the same gate. We had to escort all the relatives and friends through that crowded road. All of their guests were celebs. Press was crazy on that night. I had kept half of my boys in uniform and rest of them in civil dress so that they can manage it well and keep an eye on everybody without making them conscious. They would update me that media is planning to climb the wall and so, I would instruct them to cover the walls. This is how we managed”.

He also shared that he has known Alia Bhatt since her debut film Student of The Year, adding that he started working with Ranbir Kapoor after Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Ranbir and Alia started dating during the pre-production of Ayan Mukerji's 2022 blockbuster fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. They got married at their Mumbai home Vastu on April 14, 2022. The couple was joined by close friends from Bollywood and their family, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, at the intimate ceremony. They also became parents to daughter Raha Kapoor later that year. Ever since tying the knot, Alia and Ranbir have posed together for countless mushy pictures. Alia often posts romantic photos of herself and Ranbir kissing and hugging.