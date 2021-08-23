Sunny Leone, daughter Nisha tie rakhis on their security in-charge Yusuf Ibrahim, Rakhi Sawant goes 'wow'

Actor Sunny Leone celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Sunday with her family and friends. She shared multiple pictures from their celebration at home with husband Daniel Weber and their kids--Nisha, Noah and Asher.

In the photos, their daughter Nisha, dressed in a floral kurta and pants, tied rakhis on her two brothers, who were also dressed in colourful kurta pyjamas. Sunny wore a white, single-shoulder dress with a belt. Daniel wore a red shirt with black pants.

Sunny tied the rakhis on her friends, which also included her stlyist Hitendra Kapopara, make up artist Tomas Moucka and Yusuf Ibahim, who is in-charge of the family's security. Yusuf also posted pictures from the celebrations on his page.

Nisha and Sunny tied rakhis on Yusuf's wrist and he kissed them on their foreheads. He also gave Nisha a tight hug. "No caption needed... No words to describe the beauty of raksha bandhan... N purest form of relation in mankind @sunnyleone @dirrty99 n my youngest sister Nisha. love u all unconditionally... HAPPY RAKSHA BANDHAN," he wrote. Yusuf has worked for multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, looking after their security needs.

Sunny and Daniel became parents to Nisha in 2017. They adopted her from Latur, Maharashtra. A little later, their sons Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy.

Recently, speaking about celebrating Mother's Day with her kids, Sunny had said, “This feeling of ‘oh I should get something, feel something different on the day’ will come later on. As of right now, the day doesn’t mean I get a day off. My children are still very young and need attending to. I remember growing up, my mother would have a day off and nice things would happen. They happen with me too. But my children still need to be fed, taken care of and doing their clothes and stuff. There are not a lot of people to do that. That responsibility is still there. Maybe later as they grow older, I can get them to start pampering me! But right now, it’s mommy pampering them."