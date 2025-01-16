Internet calls Saif Ali Khan ‘real life hero’ for saving kids, house help in stabbing incident at his Bandra home

As news broke of actor Saif Ali Khan getting stabbed during an attempted burglary in the early hours of Thursday, numerous celebrities and fans took to social media to express their shock. Some even called the actor a ‘real life hero’ based on news that he might have gotten stabbed in a bid to protect his family and staff. (Also Read: Saif Ali Khan attacked news LIVE: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim visit dad after surgery at hospital; actor 'out of danger') Saif Ali Khan has been stabbed six times by an intruder on Thursday.

Saif Ali Khan called a ‘hero’

“Saif Ali Khan proved to be a real-life hero as well,” wrote one person on X (formerly Twitter) reacting to news that the actor was stabbed while trying to protect his family. “#SaifAliKhan is real life hero. Praying for him,” wrote another. One X user wrote, “Father saving kids and suffering injuries. True Real life hero. #SaifAliKhan.”

An X user reacted to news that Saif was stabbed while trying to save his staff, writing, “Actor Saif Ali Khan got injured saving his househelp, What a star! Get well soon hero!!” One fan pointed out his ‘grit and determination’, “#SaifAliKhan - The REAL HERO. Fought for his Family Alone showing UNREAL GRIT and Determination! This is the REAL HEROISM MAN, Salute. Millions Of Prayers with you, Get Well Soon Saif Ali Khan.”

One person on Reddit thought it was ‘commendable’ he faced the intruder, “Commendable that he didnt chicken out and faced off with the intruder, takes real spine!!” Some people thought that ‘nazar lag gayi’ after Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent vacation. Others wondered about the lapse in security at his home.

What really happened

Saif’s team released an official statement on Thursday that read, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation.”

Kareena’s team also released a statement, “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in the hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

An intruder barged into his Bandra home at 2.30 am on Thursday. The actor received knife injuries on his neck, near the spine, and four other places when he tried to protect his domestic worker. ANI reported that 'an unknown person entered Actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence and argued with his maid, late last night'. Kareena and their two sons - Taimur and Jeh - were also in the house when the attack took place. His older son Ibrahim Ali Khan took him to Lilavati Hospital once he was informed.