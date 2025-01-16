Menu Explore
Son Ibrahim Ali Khan rushed Saif Ali Khan to hospital at 3 am after actor's injury in burglary attempt at his home

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jan 16, 2025 09:50 AM IST

Saif Ali Khan was injured in a burglary attempt at his and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra home in the early hours of Thursday.

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and a house help were the ones who rushed him to the hospital after the actor suffered injuries during a burglary attempt at his house. Saif was brought to the Lilavati Hospital at around 3.30 am on Thursday by Ibrahim and a member of Saif's household staff, sources told HT. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan live updates: Actor stabbed during attempted burglary at home; team issues statement)

Ibrahim Ali Khan and with father Saif Ali Khan.
Ibrahim Ali Khan and with father Saif Ali Khan.

How Ibrahim brought Saif to the hospital

Saif Ali Khan was injured in a break-in attempt at his and Kareena Kapoor's house at 2:30 am, police sources confirmed to HT. Kareena and Saif live in the Satguru Sharan building in Mumbai's Bandra West, along with their two sons - Taimur (8) and Jeh (4). Ibrahim, Saif's son from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, does not live with them. The 23-year old rushed to Saif and Kareena's place upon hearing of the break-in and then took his father to the hospital, Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said.

What happened at Saif's house

On Thursday morning, Saif Ali Khan's team shared an official statement about his injury and what went down at his house in the early hours of morning. "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation," the statement read.

Saif is currently at the Lilavati Hospital, undergoing surgery for his injuries. Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said, “Saif has six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine." The doctor added that there is one injury on the neck, and that is also being evaluated.

"We are operating on him. He is being operated upon by Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi. We will be tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done." He said that the surgery started at 5.30 am.

A doctor at Leelavati Hospital, who sought anonymity, told HT that the doctors found a piece of knife in the body and the doctors are still examining the extent of damage. However, the actor is able to move his limbs, which shows that the spine is ok.

