Saif Ali Khan's attacker knew actor's domestic help, could have been let inside house by her, suspect Mumbai Police

As Saif Ali Khan is recovering in the Lilavati Hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds in an attack at his home, Mumbai Police have intensified investigations into the attack. The actor was reportedly attacked after he intervened in an altercation between his house help and the attacker, and the police now suspect the house help knew the attacker. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan attacked news LIVE: Saif Ali Khan shifted to ICU after surgery; police investigation on for intruder) Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra home on Thursday.

Indian Express quoted a Mumbai police source as saying, “We suspect the help must have allowed him entry and due to some reason a fight took place. She is being interrogated by the local police to get more details about the accused. Seven local police teams are working to track him down.” The report also claimed that the accused had been locked in one of the rooms but he managed to flee.

How Saif Ali Khan got injured

An unknown person entered Saif and Kareena Kapoor's residence in Bandra (west) around 2.30 am on Thursday. The actor was alerted to the situation by an altercation between the intruder and his domestic help. News agency ANI quoted Mumbai Police source as saying, "When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him. Police are investigating the matter." Apart from Saif and Kareena, their two sons - Taimur and Jeh - were also in the house when the assault took place. The actor was taken to the Lilavati Hospital around 3.30 am by Ibrahim Ali Khan, his older son from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh.

Saif Ali Khan is out of danger

A little after noon on Thursday, Saif's team issued a statement. "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident," it read. The actor has been shifted to the ICU, Lilavati Hospital COO Niraj Uttamani informed. The actor will be under observation in the ICU for a day.