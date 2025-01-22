Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused tells police why he wanted to ‘steal from someone rich and escape to Bangladesh’

The Bangladeshi national Shariful Fakir, arrested for attacking actor Saif Ali Khan, reportedly gave in to crime "because of extreme poverty'. As per a Times of India report, Shariful wanted to steal and "escape to Bangladesh with the loot to help his ailing mother". Saif was stabbed repeatedly by the intruder in the wee hours of January 16 at his home. The actor suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack and underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged on Tuesday. (Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan thanks ‘unsung heroes’ Jeh's nanny, female staff member, shares selfies) Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by the accused on January 16.

Why accused wanted to escape to Bangladesh after stealing

TOI quoted a police officer as saying, "He chose Saif's residence randomly. All he wanted was to steal from someone rich and escape to Bangladesh with the loot to help his ailing mother. The immediate provocation for the crime was that Shariful lost a housekeeping job at a Thane restaurant on December 15 when its contract with the manpower agency owned by Jitendra Pandey ended. He found himself nearly penniless. He said as much."

About Shariful

Shariful worked at a Worli restaurant before he joined the Thane restaurant in September last year. He used to earn ₹13,000 a month and send ₹12,000 to Bangladesh for his mother's medical treatment, he told the police during interrogation. In August, he was caught stealing and his employment was terminated. He then found a menial job at the Thane restaurant.

How Shariful entered Saif's Mumbai home

Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das (30) gained entry into Saif's building in Mumbai's Bandra area by scaling its compound wall and found the security guards sleeping at that time, the police said on Tuesday. Three days after the attack, the police arrested the accused from neighbouring Thane city.

More about the case

Mumbai Police on Tuesday recreated the crime scene with the accused at the Satguru Sharan building, in which the actor resides. The police took the accused to the actor's building as well as at other places that he possibly visited to have food, to change clothes, and to board a train, a police official told news agency PTI.

Police Inspector (Crime) Ajay Lingnurkar has been appointed as the investigation officer in the case, the official said. Fakir, a native of the Jhalokathi district in Bangladesh, had been residing in Mumbai for over five months, working odd jobs and being associated with a housekeeping agency, the police have said. A court in Mumbai on Sunday remanded the accused in five-day police custody.