Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan thanks ‘unsung heroes’ Jeh's nanny, female staff member, shares selfies

As Saif Ali Khan returned home on Tuesday post discharge from Lilavati Hospital, his family and fans heaved a sigh of relief. The actor underwent surgery after he was stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra home on January 16. Hours after his homecoming, Saif's sister and jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan thanked the ‘unsung heroes’ of the episode. (Also Read – Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba gives an update on his health: 'Happy to see him stay positive and recover gradually') Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan thanks Jeh's nanny for keeping her brother and his family safe.

Saba thanks Saif's staff

Saba took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening and shared a couple of selfies with Saif's staff – his youngest son Jeh's nanny Eliyama Philip and another female staff member. "The unsung heroes... who literally pulled their weight when it mattered most! Bless you both n ALL those who contributed in keeping my brother n his family safe! You are the BEST," she wrote.

Saba Ali Khan thanks brother Saif Ali Khan's female staff for keeping him safe.

Earlier, Saba also shared a health update on Saif after meeting him at the hospital. “So good to be back and spend time with bhai (heart emoji). Happy to see him stay positive and recover gradually and steadily during the past 2 days. While I didn't realise I'd fractured my finger until recently, reminding bhai n I of abba's (father's) cricket injuries! I was tempted to leave mine to set like his, by doing nothing (winking face emoji) but that didn't pan out! Glad to be with family! Always together (hugging face emoji),” she wrote.

About the incident

Saif suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered his home with the alleged intent of theft last week. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries.

Police formed 20 teams to probe the crime, and a case was registered under various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The accused was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate in Thane while attempting to flee to his native village. The police said he hails from the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

On the work front, Saif was last seen in Devara: Part 1.