Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba gives an update on his health: 'Happy to see him stay positive and recover gradually'

ByAnanya Das
Jan 21, 2025 08:45 AM IST

Saba Ali Khan met her brother Saif Ali Khan days after he was stabbed at his residence in Mumbai. Here's what she wrote about his health.

Saba Ali Khan has shared an update about the health of her brother-actor Saif Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram, Saba expressed happiness after meeting her brother following the stabbing incident. She also mentioned that Saif is staying positive and recovering gradually. (Also Read | Saif Ali Khan attack case: Akshay Kumar praises actor's bravery, says their upcoming film could be titled Tu Khiladi)

Saba Ali Khan shared a post about her brother Saif Ali Khan.
Saba Ali Khan shared a post about her brother Saif Ali Khan.

Saba gives health update on brother Saif Ali Khan

Saba wrote, "So good to be back and spend time with bhai (heart emoji). Happy to see him stay positive and recover gradually and steadily during the past 2 days. While I didn't realise I'd fractured my finger until recently, reminding bhai n I of abba's (father's) cricket injuries! I was tempted to leave mine to set like his, by doing nothing (winking face emoji) but that didn't pan out! Glad to be with family! Always together (hugging face emoji)."

Saba expressed happiness after meeting her brother.
Saba expressed happiness after meeting her brother.

What happened to Saif

Saif is currently recovering at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after a violent knife attack during an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence on January 16. An intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered Saif's home with the alleged intent of theft last week. Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine while attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his housemaid.

The accused was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate in Thane while attempting to flee to his native village. The police said he hails from the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh. Saif underwent surgery to treat serious injuries, including the removal of a 2.5-inch-long blade.

What Kareena said about Saif's stabbing incident

Hours after the incident, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and urged fans and media to respect the family's privacy in difficult time. "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," Kareena wrote.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," she had added.

