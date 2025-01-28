Saif Ali Khan knife attack: Sooraj Barjatya calls him ‘warrior’, says 'he’s going to come out very strongly'

Actor Saif Ali Khan is a "warrior" who will come out stronger from the stabbing incident, says director Sooraj Barjatya. Saif, 54, was attacked in the early hours of January 16 at his Bandra home in Mumbai. He was stabbed six times by an unknown assailant. (Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi slams people questioning his quick recovery from stabbing attack: ‘Educate yourself’) Sooraj Barjatya spoke about the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan.

The actor was immediately hospitalised and underwent spinal and plastic surgeries at the Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged on January 21.

"My wishes are always with him. We did a beautiful film together. We shot it for almost 150 days and it did so well. I wish him all the best, he's such a warrior. He's going to come out very strongly," the filmmaker told PTI. Sooraj Barjatya directed Saif in the 1999 blockbuster family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain.

In the film, Saif essayed the role of the happy-go-lucky Vinod, the youngest son of the affluent Chaturvedi family. The multi-starrer drama also featured Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Reema Lagoo and Alok Nath.

Barjatya is awaiting the premiere of his web series Bada Naam Karenge, slated to stream on SonyLIV on February 7. He serves as the showrunner for the series.