Jaideep Ahlawat says Vijay Varma gave ‘gaaliyan’ when he won award for Maharaj: ‘It aligns your system’

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat recently spoke about his healthy competition with contemporaries Rajkummar Rao and Vijay Varma. Talking to Puja Talwar, the actor said they're happy for him when he wins awards but that they also cuss him out. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma worked together in Jaane Jaan.

Jaideep Ahlawat on Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Varma

Jaideep said in the interview that ‘every actor’ waits for the day they’re successful and that all they can do in the meantime is to ‘be ready’ to play a memorable character when the chance comes. “Maybe a decade ago, I couldn’t do Paatal Lok. Once an actor is ready, good things come their way. To see all three of us (him, Rajkummar, Vijay) nominated for awards today, even giving it to each other…none of us imagined it.”

He then added that it’s also ‘healthy and funny’ how they support each other but feel bad when one edges out the other. Jaideep said, “It’s funny. Vijay and I got nominated in the same category recently, and I won it for Maharaj. He was happy that day, but agle din mujhe gaaliyan de raha hai ki ye mera award kha gaya (but the next day, he cussed me out for taking his award). That’s so healthy and funny; it aligns your system.”

Their friendship

For the unversed, Jaideep, Rajkummar and Vijay studied together at the Film and Television Institute of India in 2005. The trio even worked together in the 2012 film Chittagong, which also had Manoj Bajpayee. Jaideep and Vijay most recently worked together for the 2023 Netflix film Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor.

Jaideep was last seen in the second season of the Prime Video series Paatal Lok. Vijay was seen in the Netflix film Murder Mubarak, and Rajkummar starred in Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.