Anurag Kashyap says he broke down after watching Paatal Lok season 2: ‘I am in awe of Jaideep Ahlawat’

Anurag goes gaga

The filmmaker took to Instagram to congratulate the entire team behind the show on their work. He specifically praised the series for its thought-provoking portrayal of the "darkness that resides collectively within us as a society".

Sharing posters of the series, Anurag wrote, “Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films”, said the celebrated South Korean film-maker in his award-winning acceptance speech for Parasite. Many moons ago, when we were all part of the, birth of long-form in India and were proudly displaying the tag of “look what we did with Sacred Games” dropped a powerful, bleak, chronicling of our lower depths, “Pataal lok” created by #SudipSharma and one of the directors being @avinasharundhaware”.

He added, “I always believed it was peak writing, directing, performance and can’t be outdone. I couldn’t have been more wrong. 2025 started with a bang with Black Warrant and the bar was already set high. A week later dropped “PataalLok Season 2”. I have been busy doing post and other things and have changed my routine to sleep early. Somehow I wasn’t very sleepy and de used to see one episode of Pataal Lok new season. The opening sequence of Jonathan Thom’s body being found, just took my remaining sleep away and I got sucked into the world of Hathi Ram Choudhary so fast, like it was a quicksand. The depths of human darkness that he dwells into, always looking for some hope, that will and won’t come by”.

For Anurag, the show is a “thriller, a mystery, it’s dark, set in a region which we know of but don’t pay attention to”.

The filmmaker shared, “It is armed by very poignant writing, no holding back the punches, mirroring or hypocrisy, showing us the darkness that resides collectively within us as a society, like Hathiram says “main Pataal Lok ka permanent niwasi hoo”. Don’t be afraid of the subtitles and watch it in a way it is meant to be seen, for its authenticity, creative audaciousness and writing, directorial and acting brilliance. All episodes are directed and cinematographed by the very talented @avinasharundhaware. And the ending suddenly shows you the light in a way, it made me break down because I wanted it but didn’t see it coming. (The post is too long so continues in the comment)”.

On Jaideep’s performance

Talking about Jaideep’s performance, Anurag wrote, “This for me is not just his best performance to date. I would call it the best performance of 2020’s by any actor I have seen here”.

“He isn’t acting, he embodies Hathiram Choudhary . It’s a masterclass of acting. I am in awe. Congratulations team, all the writers. Especially costume designer @shruti_kapoor_21 for 3 I. A row banger (Jubilee, Black Warrant and Patallok). Brilliance by @ishwaksingh , @tillotamashome . Was surprised to see Sir Jahnu Barua and Nagesh Kukkoonoor . Incredible casting by @casting ay and super production design by always brilliant @mukundgupta,” he concluded.

About the show

Paatal Lok season 2 returned after four years of the original show. The show has been created by Sudip Sharma and Avinash Arun Dhaware. In the show, Jaideep is back as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary to investigate a high-profile murder case, which takes him to northeast India. With the help of Ishwak Singh's Ansari, he battles personal tragedies and powerful forces in his pursuit of truth. Jahnu Barua, Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Anurag Arora join the show. The second season of Paatal Lok is set to stream on Prime Video on January 17.