Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma says he finds excessive violence in mainstream films ‘problematic’

Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma is basking in the acclaim for the second season of the show, which released on Prime Video last week to highly positive reviews. In a recent interview with OTTplay, Sudip shared his concerns on the portrayal of violence in mainstream cinema in India. He said that the violence shown on screen have ‘no consequences’. (Also read: Paatal Lok season 2 Twitter review: Fans hail Jaideep Ahlawat's ‘gripping’ performance, call show a ‘must-watch’) Sudip Sharma talked about the aspect of too much violence in mainstream cinema. (Courtesy the subject)

What Sudip said

During the interview, Sudip spoke about showing violence and said, “Somewhere down the line, violence has become an end in itself in the larger mainstream (cinema). Which disturbs me. Which honestly bothers me. If there are no consequences to the violence you see on screen, then it’s problematic. Violence in real life takes a toll. A roadside fight between two people will affect you if you watch it even for 30 seconds. It’s the very idea that one person can harm another that leaves an impact. Growing up, I saw violence very up close—not because I was a violent kid, but because I grew up in a difficult time and place. I lived in Assam in the 80s and 90s and witnessed the consequences of violence firsthand.”

'One man enters a hotel with a gun and kills 150 people'

Without mentioning any names of films, the director then said, “In recent times, we’ve become desensitized because there’s so much violence in films with no consequences. One man enters a hotel with a gun and kills 150 people, and no one asks where the police are. Why is no one talking about this? Why are we glorifying this man as a hero? Why aren’t we questioning the morality of his actions? That, to me, is problematic.”

Paatal Lok season 2 released on Prime Video on January 17. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Gul Panag, Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor and Jahnu Barua among others.