Paatal Lok season 2 Twitter review: Fans hail Jaideep Ahlawat's ‘gripping’ performance, call show a ‘must-watch’

Paatal Lok Season 2 was one of the most anticipated shows of this year and if reviews are anything to go by, then the show does not disappoint. The show, starring Jaideep Ahlawat as officer Hathiram Chaudhary, has grabbed attention even on social media, with fans going gaga over the intense show created by Sudip Sharma and Avinash Arun Dhaware. (Also read: Paatal Lok season 2 review: Jaideep Ahlawat, a permanent niwaasi in the world of excellence, elevates this masterclass) Jaideep Ahlawat in a still from Paatal Lok season 2.

Paatal Lok 2 Twitter reviews

Several fans took to X to share their review of the show. A fan wrote: “Just Binged watched #PaatalLok2. Absolute Masterpiece. Finally an Ott show truly Engrossing every episode ( No Spoilers ) & must say the dialogues are amazing too.”

Another fan said, “Finished with Pataal lok. Quite a good season 2. The english n hindi class lower n upper/rich class distinction is so clear. It acknowledges corona and unemployment in the country also labour ke liye log kaha kaha tak jaate hain (what ends can a person go to find work).”

Many fans also praised the cast. A fan wrote: “Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathi Ram Chaudhary delivers a performance that is nothing short of a revelation. His portrayal of the seasoned cop, battling both external forces and inner demons, adds layers to an already complex character. The ensemble cast, including Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, and the introduction of Nagesh Kukunoor, brings a vibrant energy to the screen, making every interaction electric.”

“Paatal Lok Season 2 is officially better than season 1 !!!! Sudip Sharma has absolutely knocked it out of the park with his writing. @JaideepAhlawat sir you are amazing in everything. Kya storyline hai aur absolutely amazing ending!!” raved a fan.

A must-watch

“Just finished Paatal Lok S2, it's a solid watch! The story feels stretched at times but keeps you hooked. Don’t expect another Hathoda Tyagi, this season has a different vibe but stays connected to S1. Jaideep Ahlawat nailed it as always! Gripping, intense, and worth it,” reviewed another user.

“Paatal Lok S2 is somewhat different than S1, but more dense in story, and investigation. It gets the politics right without being preachy,” wrote a second user.

Paatal Lok season 2 released on Prime Video on January 17.