Paatal Lok season 2 trailer: Inspector Hathiram, ‘Sir’ Imran Ansari enter big leagues; Jaideep Ahlawat is so watchable

Amazon Prime Video has release the trailer for the upcoming second season of Paatal Lok. Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary and IPS officer Imran Ansari team up again for a strange new case, and enter the big leagues. Jaideep Ahlawat returns the brave and bold protagonist while Ishwak Singh has been promoted to his brooding, gentler ‘Sir’. Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh and Tillotama Shome in Paatal Lok 2.

(Also read: Paatal Lok season 2 teaser out: Jaideep Ahlawat brings a new lore as Hathiram faces new demons from hell)

Paatal Lok 2 trailer

The trailer shows that Imran is now an IPS officer, and Hathiram has tomind his manners around him. Once his sidekick, Imran now gets salutes and salutations from Hathiram. They have also beenassigned a new case in Nagaland.

The official plotline goes:

Tasked with investigating the disappearance of a migrant worker tied to a dangerous drug syndicate, Hathi Ram is forced to navigate a maze of secrets while fighting his own personal demons. With his relationships on the brink and the truth more elusive than ever, this season tests his resilience and morality like never before.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and produced by Clean Slate Filmz, in association with Eunoia Films, the crime thriller is written, created, and executive produced by Sudip Sharma.

On Paatal Lok

“Paatal Lok Season 1 was a milestone in my career, and the overwhelming love it received still humbles me,” said actor Jaideep Ahlawat. “Hathi Ram Chaudhary wasn’t just a character, it became a mirror reflecting the complexities of society and humanity, striking a chord with millions worldwide. With Season 2, we delve even deeper into Hathi Ram's psyche. This season unravels the raw, vulnerable side of him as he grapples with new adversities, uncharted moral dilemmas, and his own shadows. It's darker, grittier, and layered with human complexities that will keep audiences on the edge. The teaser and poster have already ignited intrigue, and I can’t wait for viewers to experience this thrilling chapter of his journey," Jaideep further added.

Tillotama Shome and Nagesh Kukunoor join the cast this season. The show will be out on January 17 on Amazon Prime Video.