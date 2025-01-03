Paatal Lok season 2 teaser out: Jaideep Ahlawat brings a new lore as Hathiram faces new demons from hell

The man and the ‘keeda’

The teaser offer no footage from the actual second season but is simply an invitation to a new adventure. Hathiram, after taking an intense beating, enters an elevator, which malfunctions quicky enough. He recites the story of a man who kills a bug under his bed. He's hailed as brave and powerful but soon enough, countless new bugs start spawning under his bed. Hell is full of such insects, he warns us.

Watch the teaser here:

Fans, in the comments section of the teaser on YouTube, speculated what the plot could be. “The insect killer he is talking about is him so yeah hope we get a lot of action this time,can't wait for the new season," suggested one. “Leaner and meaner Hathiram, hope it's worth the wait. Loved the first season,” said another.

About Pataal Lok 2

The new season will also bring back Ishwak Singh and fresh entries Tillotama Shome and Gul Panag. It arrives on Prime Video on Jan 17.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and created by Sudip Sharma, the series is produced by Clean Slate Filmz in collaboration with Eunoia Films LLP.

Sudip Sharma, the creator and showrunner of the series, shared his excitement in a press release shared by Prime Video. He said, "The overwhelming response to the first season inspired me to craft stories that are raw, relatable, and intensely gripping. Collaborating with an exceptional team has been a privilege, and we've amplified the themes of crime, mystery, and suspense in this new chapter."

The first season of the series, praised for its intense storytelling and raw portrayal of Indian society, introduced audiences to the morally complex world of Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary.