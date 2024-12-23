Year-Ender 2024: The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2 and Aryan Khan's Stardom, the most-anticipated Indian web series of 2025

From Citadel: Hunny Bunny to Poacher, and Mirzapur season 3, 2024 saw the release of some of the most exciting Indian web series. As the year comes to an end and a new chapter is set to unfold in 2025, OTT has some of the most interesting lineup of shows in the new year. From The Family Man Season 3 to Paatal Lok Season 2, here’s a look at the most-anticipated web series to look out for in 2025. The third season of The Family Man is one of the most awaited Indian OTT titles of 2025.

(Also Read: Paatal Lok makers tease season two with new poster featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, fans say: 'Don’t disappoint like Mirzapur'

Dabba Cartel

Set in the rich 1960s Mumbai, Dabba Cartel is a drama thriller that tells the story of 5 housewives who run a high-stakes secret cartel in which style, ambition, love, friendship, and betrayal. The series stars Shalini Pandey, Shabana Azmi, Akashdeep Singh, Jyotika, Jisshu Sengupta, and Gajraj Rao. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment, it will stream on Netflix in 2025.

Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey and Jyotika set to star in Dabba Cartel.

Bandwaale

Headlined by Shalini Pandey, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahaan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Sanjana Dipu, Ashish Vidhyarthi, and Anupama Kumar, this show tells the story of Mariam, a young poetess trapped in a sleepy town where every young girl's future lies in wedlock. To escape this fate, Mariam turns to the internet, hoping to find freedom by uploading her poetry with the help of her band of misfits - a brass band singer and a new-age DJ.

A glimpse of Shalini Pandey, Zahan Kapoor and Swanand Kirkire from Bandwaale.

Directed by Akshat Verma and Ankur Verma. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video in 2025, however, the exact release date is yet to be announced.

The Trials Season 2

After a successful season 1, Kajol’s gripping family drama around corruption and a sex scandal is back with another season. Directed by Suparn Varma, it will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. The series is reportedly releasing in February 2025.

Kajol to return as lawyer in The Trial season 2.

Stardom

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to make his grand directorial debut with this series. Reportedly featuring cameos from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Badshah, and Bobby Deol, Stardom is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, and is expected to stream in 2025 on Netflix.

Aryan Khan's directorial debut Stardom expected to release in 2025.

According to the press note, set against the backdrop of the film industry, this multi-genre project promises an unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood.

Pritam Pedro

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani is all set to make his grand OTT debut with a crime thriller titled Pritam Pedro. This web series stars Vikrant Massey and Arshad Warsi, and will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Arshad Warsi and Vikrant Massey to lead Rajkumar Hirani's OTT series debut.

According to reports, in the series, Arshad Warsi plays Pedro, a seasoned cop with traditional methods of solving crimes. In contrast, Vikrant Massey plays the role of Pritam, a young tech whiz who uses advanced technology to crack cases.

Matka King

One of the most-awaited series of 2025 is Matka King. The series tells the story of an enterprising cotton trader in Mumbai who starts a new gambling game called Matka, taking the city by storm and democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite.

The series will stream on Prime Video.

Starring Vijay Varma in lead role along with Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhakar and Gulshan Grover in key roles, this series is directed by Nagraj Manjule and produced by Roy Kapur Films. It will stream on Prime Video.

Rakht Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom

After the success of Citadel Hunny Bunny, Raj & DK are all set to entertain the audience with a fantasy drama series, Rakht Bramhand. This series stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is directed by Rahi Anil Barve, who is best known for directing Tumbbad.

Raj & DK's fantasy drama series Rakht Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom poster.

The fantasy drama promises a gripping narrative and action, is scheduled to be released on Netflix in late 2025.

The Family Man Season 3

Manoj Bajpayee’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see him again as Srikant Tiwari in the thriller series directed by Raj and DK. Apart from Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, and Sharib Hashmi, Jaideep Ahlawat will be joining the cast in season 3. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Diwali 2025.

Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 3 to release in 2025.

Black Warrant

Shashi Kapoor’s grandson, Zahan Kapoor, is all set to make his OTT series debut with Vikramaditya Motwane’s Black Warrant. The actor will be playing the role of a rookie jailer in India’s most unforgiving jail - Tihar. The series is based on the 2019 book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta & Sunetra Choudhury, recounting Gupta’s time working as superintendent of Tihar Jail. It is set to release on Netflix on January 10.

Paatal Lok Season 2

After a four-year wait, Jaideep Ahlawat is back to entertain the audience as Hathi Ram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok Season 2. The makers recently announced the new season with an intriguing poster featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and since then the fans are eagerly waiting for its release date. The series is scheduled to be released on Prime Video in 2025.