Jaideep Ahlawat was heartbroken, cried when Vijay Varma and other friends didn't attend his wedding: ‘He was howling…’

Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma were last seen sharing screen space in Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller Jaane Jaan on Netflix India last year. However, it's a lesser known fact that the two have been close friends since their days at the Film & Television Institute of India in Pune. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, they narrated the story when Vijay and his FTII group missed Jaideep's wedding in 2009. (Also Read – Vijay Varma asks media to leave Malaika Arora's ‘grieving family alone’: Thoda toh grace rakho) Vijay Varma and other FTII friends didn't attend Jaideep Ahlawat's wedding because they were too broke

What happened?

Jaideep recalled that Vijay and their friends' group booked their train tickets and bought clothes for the former's wedding with their junior, Jyoti Hooda. However, around the same time, Jaideep got his break in Priyadarshan's comedy Khatta Meetha (2010), which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. On the filmmaker's request, Jaideep postponed his wedding in the eleventh hour.

“We didn’t know what to do with our tickets. We were like, ‘dobara toh nahi kharid paayenge‘ (we won’t be able to buy them again),” Vijay said as they were too broke to travel for Jaideep's nuptials. So even after the wedding, the friends didn't talk for six to eight months.

How did they reconcile?

Jaideep got together with his friends months later, when he broke down. “He was sulking. We had some ‘juice’, and after a few drinks, he started howling, complaining that none of his friends attended his wedding. Looking at him, all of us started crying with him, juice ke nashe mein,” Vijay recalled.

Jaideep and Vijay have remained friends since. Before Jaane Jaan, they also worked on Ahmed Khan's 2020 action thriller Baaghi 3 together, which starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Interestingly, Rajkummar Rao was also in the same batch and was even Jaideep's roommate at FTII.

Vijay made his Bollywood debut with Bedabrata Pain's 2012 historical war drama Chittangong, which Jaideep was also a part of. He was last seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Meanwhile, Jaideep will be next seen in Prime Video India crime show Pataal Lok season 2.