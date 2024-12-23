Inside Tamannaah Bhatia’s 35th birthday getaway to Goa: Video game with boyfriend Vijay Varma, nap time with friends

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia rang in her 35th birthday in style, escaping to the picturesque beach destination of Goa with her boyfriend Vijay Varma and close friends. And it was the ultimate chill fest - lounging by the pool, getting your game on with video marathons, soaking up nature's beauty, and making memories. Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia puts a wild spin on Pantone Colour of the Year 2025 Mocha Mousse with fierce animal print Tamannaah Bhatia shared the pictures on Instagram.

Tamannaah turns 35

Tamannaah turned 35 on December 21. On Monday she shared a glimpse of her idyllic birthday getaway on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into her celebrations. Tamannaah and her friends spent their days lounging by the pool, indulging in friendly video game sessions, and enjoying nature around them.

The post began with a photo of the actor standing behind a bouquet, setting the tone for a visual treat. She shared the images with a caption which read, “Goa getaway”.

The next image showed Tamannaah snuggled up with her girlfriends for a cosy nap time. The post was a trove of candid moments, including a short video of her room and a couple of photos that showcased the surroundings.

One video featured a butterfly with a unique leaf-like structure body. As the post progressed, her followers were treated to more photos from the getaway. It showed Tamannaah lounging by the pool and soaking up the beauty of every nook and cranny of her stay.

There is also a fun video of the actor and her boyfriend Vijay Varma, along with friends, enjoying a video game. The final snap showed Tamannaah flaunting a neckpiece with a locket featuring her initials. The actor looked radiant and happy, surrounded by her loved ones.

Her Instagram post was met with an outpouring of love from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Actor Mouni Roy wrote, “Glow worm!!!”.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan wrote, with another sharing, “Amazing and beautiful girls”. One comment read, “Nice Madam , store many sweet memories in your life like an asset”.

On the work front

Tamannah Bhatia was last seen recently in the Netflix thriller-action film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. The diamond heist revolves around three suspects - Kamini Singh played by Tamannaah, Sikandar Sharma portrayed by Avinash Tiwary and Mangesh Desai essayed by Rajiv Mehta. Jimmy Shergill is seen as an Investigating Officer Jaswinder Singh who witnesses the blurring lines between guilt and innocence. Earlier this year, she also grabbed eyeballs for her cameo in hit film, Stree 2, especially the song Aaj Ki Raat.