Tamannaah Bhatia puts a wild spin on Pantone Colour of the Year 2025 Mocha Mousse with fierce animal print

Pantone declared Mocha Mousse as the Colour of the Year 2025. It’s all rage already with celebrities embracing the warm colour for their ensembles. It’s fresh and alluring with a deep sense of cosiness emanating from the earthy colour. But take inspiration from Tamannaah Bhatia as she adds a wild and fierce spin to the colour of the year. Tamannaah Bhatia embraced a bold chic style for her Mocha Mousse look. (Instagram)

More about her look

Tamannaah Bhatia amped up the heat as she donned a sultry glam gown redefining the cosy, warm Mocha Mousse. The brown gown with animal print had a corset bodice with a sweetheart neckline. The straps and the neckline had studded embellishment. Her hair was in tandem with the high-glam, high-drama outfit, in wind-swept, tousled waves. Her makeup featured defined eyebrows, smoky, well-defined eyes and rouge lips. She wore an elegant drop earring with brown pumps. The actor’s style showed the dramatic and high-glam potential of this colour, reminding how it exudes old-money opulence with the addition of the print.

The dress is from Crush Panelled Midi Dress in Leopard from Zimmermann which costs $2,350 (Rs.19,9,495). Her footwear is Zara’s Animal Print Heeled Shoes, which cost Rs. 2,990.

This is a standout look due to the fierce and bold interpretation of the colour. Mostly any colour is styled solely as a solid colour, but the inclusion of prints gives it a whole new edge. As you freshen up your wardrobe for this trending Mocha Mousse colour, don’t forget to play along with prints, patterns and texture. After all true fashion is all about reflecting your personal style, regardless of the trend.

More about her work

Tamannah Bhatia was last seen recently in the Netflix thriller-action film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. The actor also took over the internet with her hit performance in Stree 2’s Aaj Ki Raat, leaving everyone grooving to the tunes.

