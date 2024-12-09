Shraddha Kapoor embraces Pantone's Colour of the Year in Mocha Mousse outfit for Abu Dhabi trip

Shraddha Kapoor is a trendsetter, trailblazing with either box office numbers or fashion statement. She visited Abu Dhabi for the Grand Prix Finale 2024 and her outfit is a reminder to freshen up your wardrobe and make way for 2025’s Pantone colour of the year ‘Mocha Mousse.’ The actor’s monochrome, sporty look is a peek into the colour’s unmatched potential. Let’s decode the look. Shraddha Kapoor looks stylish and sporty in 2025's colour of the year. (Instagram)

More about the look

Shraddha Kapoor's ensemble reflected Pantone colour of the year 2025 Mocha Mousse.(Instagram/@namrata.deepak)

She wore a body-hugging tee from Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand Skims. While her satin trousers from Ura are a few shades more vibrant than her tee, they add a funky contrast. Like the last piece of the puzzle, she completed her trendy outfit with a sheer, billowy brown coat, several shades darker than her tee and trousers.

Shraddha Kapoor embraced the warm Mocha Mousse colour head to toe as her wavy hairstyle too was in the same brown shade. Looks like Mocha Mousse may be the new favourite hair colour as well. For her makeover, the actor channelled the same earthy colour with a subtle brown eyeshadow.

Shraddha Kapoor not only embraced the Color of the Year 2025 but also flawlessly played along with the fundamental style rule- silhouette. By pairing a form-fitting skims tee with a relaxed, flowy coat and trousers, she created a cohesive balance, not only by colour but also by shape.

If you are inspired by her look, don’t forget to spruce up your OOTD with this hot new colour.

ALSO READ: Pantone Colour of the Year 2025 is Mocha Mousse; let celebs inspire you on how to add it to your wardrobe

More about her work

Shraddha Kapoor recently gave the all-time-blockbuster hit of Stree 2, the sequel to Maddock Flim’s Stree in 2018. She played the role of an unnamed witch in the movies. Next, she will be seen in Naagin.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor ‘jumped’ when she was offered Naagin, says Nikhil Dwivedi; reveals when film will go on floors