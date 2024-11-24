Rajkummar Rao breaks silence on if he increased fee to 5 cr after Stree 2 success: ‘Being part of biggest blockbuster…’

Actor Rajkummar Rao has opened up about reports that he charged ₹5 crore for every film after the success of his last film, Stree 2. Speaking with Indian Express, Rajkummar said he isn't "stupid to burden my producers". The actor also called money “just a byproduct”. Stree 2 released in August this year. (Also Read | Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor or Rajkummar Rao, who took the fatter paycheck? Stars' salaries revealed) Stree 2 box office report: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the film.

Rajkummar charges ₹ 5 crore per film?

Rajkummar said, “I read different figures every day. I’m not stupid to burden my producers. Being a part of the biggest blockbuster is not going to change me as an actor, money is just a byproduct of my passion. I want to work all my life so I keep looking for roles that surprise me, excite me, challenge and help me grow.”

Rajkummar charged ₹ 6 crore for Stree 2: Report

According to an ABP News report in August this year, Rajkummar earned ₹6 crore for his role as Vicky in Stree 2. For the same film, Shraddha charged ₹5 crore, which was the second-highest paycheck.

What Rajkummar had said earlier

Last month, speaking on the YouTube channel Unflitered with Samdish, Rajkummar clarified he isn't as rich as people assume him to be. “Yaar, honestly itna paisa hai nahi jitna logon ko lagta hoga ki ye toh bhai ₹100 crore. Itna nahi hai. Bhai, EMI chal rahi hai. Matlab ghar liya hua hai, uski EMI hai achhi khasi. Toh matlab aisa bhi nahi hai ki nahi hai. Par aise wala bhi nahi ki aaj mann kia ki showroom mein ja ke, ‘Kitne ki hai wo?’ ‘Sir, ₹6 crore ki.’ ‘De de' (I don't have that much money. People would assume I have ₹100 crore. I don't have that much. I've been paying a hefty EMI for a house I bought. It's not like if I feel, I can visit a showroom and purchase a car worth ₹6 crore)," Rajkummar had said.

About Stree 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film earned over ₹850 crore gross globally, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. The horror-comedy tells the story of how a villain named Sarkata now terrorises the people of Chanderi, and they look to Stree for help. It has special cameos by Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan.