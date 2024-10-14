Rajkummar Rao says he isn't as rich as assumed to be, can't buy cars worth 6 cr: Ghar ki EMI chal rahi hai achi khasi

What Rajkummar said

“Yaar, honestly itna paisa hai nahi jitna logon ko lagta hoga ki ye toh bhai ₹100 crore. Itna nahi hai. Bhai, EMI chal rahi hai. Matlab ghar liya hua hai, uski EMI hai achhi khasi. Toh matlab aisa bhi nahi hai ki nahi hai. Par aise wala bhi nahi ki aaj mann kia ki showroom mein ja ke, ‘Kitne ki hai wo?’ ‘Sir, ₹6 crore ki.’ ‘De de' (I don't have that much money. People would assume I have ₹100 crore. I don't have that much. I've been paying a hefty EMI for a house I bought. It's not like if I feel, I can visit a showroom and purchase a car worth ₹6 crore)," Rajkummar said.

When asked if not ₹6 crore, but if he can buy a car worth ₹50 lakh, Rajkummar replied, “ ₹50 lakh ki, de de, but discussion hoga uspe. Ek second, le toh sakte hain, le le kya?” He said while he'd be slightly stressed about buying a car worth ₹50 lakh, he can conveniently buy one worth ₹20 lakh currently. Rajkummar also agreed that it doesn't feel right when actors get too much money overnight because it messes with their psyche.

Rajkummar's new projects

After Stree 2, Rajkummar's latest release is Raaj Shaandilyaa's sex comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which revolves around a newly married couple's stolen honeymoon tape. He's cast opposite Triptii Dimri in the film which also stars Vijay Raaz and Mallika Sherawat. It's produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Rajkummar will be next seen in Pulkit's action thriller Malik, in which he'll play a full-blown action star for the first time.