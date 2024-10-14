Menu Explore
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 3: Film outshines Jigra, takes India total to over 18.5 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Oct 14, 2024 10:26 AM IST

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 3: The film has been doing well in India. It is giving tough competition to Alia Bhatt's Jigra.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 3: The Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed film has been performing decently at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned nearly 19 crore in India. The film clashed with Alia Bhatt's Jigra as both hit the theatres on October 11. (Also Read | Jigra box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt film witnesses a dip, earns 16.75 so far)

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 3: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in a still from the film.
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video box office collection day 3: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in a still from the film.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video India box office

According to the report, the film earned 5.5 crore on day one and 6.9 crore on day two. The film earned 6.25 crore nett in India on day three as per early estimates. So far, it has minted 18.65 crore. Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video had an overall 21.08% Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video gives tough competition to Jigra

The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in lead roles. It has earned less than Rajkummar's last film, Stree 2, which minted 31.4 crore on day three and Triptii's last movie, Bad Newz, which earned 11.15 crore on the third day of its release. However, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has surpassed the collection of Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra. It earned 16.75 crore so far, with the third-day collection being 5.65 crore.

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

In the film, Vicky (Rajkummar) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), along with their family, go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in Rishikesh. With help from Mallika Sherawat's character, Chanda Rani, and the rest of the family, the couple leaves no stone unturned, from appealing to the police and family elders to even venturing into graveyards at night.

More about the film

Apart from Rajkummar and Triptii, the film also stars Vijay Raaz, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Tiku Talsania and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film is produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films.

