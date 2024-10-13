Menu Explore
Jigra box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt film barely shows any growth amid controversies, mixed reviews

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Oct 13, 2024 10:07 PM IST

Jigra box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt's solo release of 2024 received mixed reviews upon release. It is co-produced by Karan Johar.

Jigra box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt's Jigra registered the worst box office opening for her in 10 years. Now, if the latest update on Sacnilk.com is any indication then the Vasan Bala directorial has barely shown any growth in the first weekend since release. The report states that Jigra has collected 5.34 crore on its third day, as per early estimates. (Also read: Jigra controversy: All about Divya Khossla Kumar’s accusations, low box office opening and cancelled press screenings)

Alia Bhatt plays a sister on a mission to save her brother in Jigra.
Alia Bhatt plays a sister on a mission to save her brother in Jigra.

Jigra box office update

The report states that Jigra is yet to cross 20 crore at the box office after three days of release. On its opening day, Jigra collected 4.55 crore. The film showed some growth on its second day of release, owing to a public holiday for Dusshera, registering 6.55 crore. However, taking its third day collections in mind, Jigra collected 16.44 crore so far. Jigra is yet to collect double digit numbers at the box office.

How Jigra fared in comparison to Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Jigra is facing stiff competition at the box office from Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The film beat Jigra in its opening day collections with a collection of 5.5 crore. So far, the film has collected 17.84 crore, as per Sacnilk.com, which reflects that the film is the frontrunner at the box office.

Alia has lead several female-centric films to box office successes, including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raazi and Udta Punjab. This is the reason why the lukewarm box office opening for the film comes as a concern. Her last release was Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which had an impressive box office opening weekend run, registering at 19 crore.

After Jigra released, actor Divya Khossla Kumar called out Alia Bhatt for misrepresenting the success of the film. While Alia did not respond, Karan Johar posted a note on his Instagram stories that read, “Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools.”

In Jigra, Alia plays a young woman, Satya Anand, who struggles to save her brother Ankur Anand, who is being tortured while being imprisoned in a foreign jail. Satya pledges to break Ankur out from the prison after he is sentenced to death.

Jigra stars Vedang Raina as Alia's brother. The action-thriller is directed by Vasan Bala and also features Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran in crucial roles. The film is co-produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
